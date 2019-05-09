CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

'Big Brother'; The Mohanlal – Siddique film will have three heroines

May 9, 2019
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is teaming up again with director Siddique for a new movie titled ‘Big Brother’. The shoot is planned to kick-start from next month. The film will have three heroines.

Popular South Indian actress Regina Cassandra has been signed as the main heroine.‘Big Brother’ marks her maiden outing in Malayalam. She will reportedly be seen as Mohanlal’s pair in the movie. ‘Pichaikkaran’ fame Satna Titus and a newcomer will be seen as the other two female leads.

‘Big Brother’ is a family entertainer with action, humour and sentiments. Mohanlal, Anoop Menon and ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid play siblings in the movie. Arbaaz Khan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Tini Tom, Siddique, Janardhanan, Chemban Vinod Jose are part of the supporting cast.

‘Big Brother’ will have cinematography handled by Jithu Damodar and music by Deepak Dev. It is being produced jointly by director Siddique’s own banner S Talkies and Vaishaka Cinema. The movie is scheduled to start rolling on June 25.

