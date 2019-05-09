Latest NewsEntertainment

“Discovered him a bit Late, but a Huge Fan Now”: Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari Says he is a Huge Fan of this Young Malayalam Actor. Guess WHO?

May 9, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Malayalam movie industry has the constraints of a low budget, but that doesn’t stop them from creating original content and movies that appeal to everyone across the country. Its an industry that is keenly watched by others and its actors make a name everywhere. Nitesh Tiwari, the Bollywood director known best for his Dangal film, has now discovered an incredible actor in Mollywood – and it’s none other than Fahad Fasil.

Nitesh, it seems has watched a few of Fahad’s film and is blown away by his performance.

“#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother. #FahadhFaasil” he wrote on Twitter.

Malayalis have replied to his tweet and suggested to watch a few of his other movies like Bangalore days, North24Kaadam AnnayumRasoolum, 22FemaleKottayam, ThondimuthalumDrikshakshiyum, IyobintePusthakam, TakeOff, etc

