Doctor arrested for raping serial actress

May 9, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
A 55-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old serial actress. The incident occurred in Chembur, Mumbai. The accused will be in police custody till May 10.

The women and the doctor met each other through a mutual friend at the end of 2017, after which they became friends. The woman was going through a skin problem in 2017 and was looking for a dermatologist regarding the treatment when one of her friends referred her to the accused. She approached him for the treatment and eventually, they became friends. The accused allegedly raped the victim and used the photographs to blackmail her.

A complaint was filed last week by the victim, after which the police arrested the accused on from his house in Chembur. The investigation is underway and the police are gathering evidence to file a charge-sheet against the accused

