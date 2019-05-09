Election Commission Seeks Explanation From Orthodox Church on Announcing Support For these LDF Candidates

Orthodox church has declared support for the Left candidates Veena George and Rajaji Mathew Thomas and the move has not impressed Election Commission as they sought an explanation from the church.

Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Kerala sought an explanation from district collectors of Thrissur and Pathanamthitta district. The explanation was demanded following a complaint that votes were canvassed in the name of religion. Thrissur district collector, however, filed a report that there was no poll code violation.

Teeka Ram Meena’s final decision will be made after considering the report of Pathanamthitta district collector as well. The video of Church head seeking votes for left candidates came on the day of voting.