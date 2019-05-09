Fire breaks out at cloth godown ; 5 killed

At least five people were killed after fire broke out in a cloth godown in Pune’s Uruli Devachi village. The fire was reported at around 5 am when the workers were asleep in a room above the shop. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was bought under control. The cause of fire is still unknown.

Last week, two people were injured after fire broke out in Mumbai’s Andheri. The fire broke out on fourth floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri’s Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. The fire was extinguished after five fire tenders rushed to the spot. The injured underwent treatment in a hospital in Mumbai.

Last month, six workers were injured in a fire at a club at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon. A fire broke out at Emerald Club at Royal Palm Estate at 10.12 am. A team of fire brigade personnel was sent immediately, but before they could douse the flames by 10.50 am, six people — workers engaged in renovation job — were injured, one of them suffering 80 per cent burn injuries.

In December 2017, a fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight in a posh Mumbai locality. The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12.30 am in the “1 Above” pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below.