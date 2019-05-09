KeralaLatest News

“If it’s your Custom to Cover Your Face, So be It. but…”Check Out What K.P Sasikala Said About Dresses Covering Face

May 9, 2019, 08:19 am IST
Less than a minute

The Muslim Educational Society had banned female students and faculty on its campuses from wearing niqab, the face veil, starting June 1 and the circular had become an issue of quite a controversy. Eminent people had voiced their opinion on the issue and Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala welcomed MES’ decision.

“If covering your face is a part of your custom, so be it. but you cannot come to public space with your face covered. The dressing should be in such a way that people can identify you” said Sasikala.

Earlier Fazal Gafoor, president of MES had said that the circular he issued merely restricts female students from wearing clothing that is “unacceptable to mainstream society which includes jeans, leggings, miniskirts, and, of course, face veils. “We just want our students to maintain decorum in their attire,” he insisted.

Tags

Related Articles

NASA releases astonishing images of Saturn planet !

Jun 27, 2017, 02:36 pm IST
child old by mother teresa charity organisation

SHOCKING: Mother Teresa Charity Sells Babies in India

Jul 6, 2018, 06:52 am IST

Bihar: brave boy to receive reward for his life-saving action

Dec 21, 2017, 09:00 am IST

PM Modi believes in unity of India, its potential : Barack Obama

Dec 2, 2017, 07:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close