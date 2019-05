In Hockey, the Indian men’s team defeated Western Australia Thundersticks 2-0 to start their tour on a positive note in Perth, Australia.

Goals from Birendra Lakra in the 23rd minute and Harmanpreet Singh in the 50th minute secured the win for the visitors in their opening match of the tour.

India will also play the Australian national team on 15th and 17th of this month. India will play their next match against Australia ‘A’ on Friday.