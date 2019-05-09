Indian Embassy issues alert for expats in UAE

The Embassy of India in UAE on Wednesday urged its citizens to report if there is any delay in payment of salary by their employer.

In a public notice which was shared on Twitter, it urged Indians to report to any such instance to the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi or Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Amid growing cases of duping and visa frauds, the Embassy also cautioned Indians jobseekers in the UAE not to come on visit visas. They must authenticate their employment offers and permits before arriving in the country, it pointed out.

The Embassy also shared videos of Indians who fell victim to fraudulent recruitment agents.

According to information from the Embassy’s Twitter handle, Vikram Kumar from Pali, Rajasthan, was duped by an illegal agent from Mumbai. He said that he had paid Rs55,000 (Dh2,800 approx) to the agent and travelled to the UAE from Mumbai on a visit visa. He was repatriated to India.