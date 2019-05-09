Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : ‘Congress will probe Rafale deal if voted to power’,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the Rafale deal would be probed if his party came to power after the Lok Sabha elections and claimed the inquiry would throw up two names – that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani. Gandhi once again challenged Modi for a debate on the Rafale deal at any place “except Ambani’s residence” and maintained the prime minister would not be able to face the country as truth in the deal would surface.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi also raked up the 1999 release of Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar to attack Modi over the issue of nationalism. Raising questions over why the contract related to Rafale was awarded to Ambani, Gandhi asked Modi to come clear on why the fighter jet was purchased at Rs 1,600 crore (per plane) from France by the NDA govement as against Rs 526 crore negotiated by the Congerss-led UPA regime.

“You (Modi) won’t be able to debate with me on the issue for 15 minutes…you won’t be able to stand before India. Remember one thing, no can be saved from the truth. “There would be probe into the Rafale scam and two names will come: Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani,” Gandhi said.

In the past, Ambani has claimed the government had no role in his company, Reliance Defence, getting an offset contract related to the Rafale deal.