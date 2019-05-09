Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : It’s a fight between 3Gs of Congress and BJP, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday claimed that this Lok Sabha election is a fight between ‘3 Gs’ of the Congress represented by the Gandhi family and those of the saffron party exemplified by gaon, goumata and the Ganga. Claiming that there is a wave in favour of the prime minister across the country, Shah also sought to compare between a ‘workaholic’ Narendra Modi and a ‘vacation loving’ Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

He also alleged that the opposition parties are not interested in the security of the country for the sake of votebank politics. Both the Congress and the BJP have three Gs, he said. “For the Congress, 3G stands for Sonia (Gandhi), Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi). The BJP’s 3G are gaon (villages), goumata (cow) and the Ganga,” Shah said and asked the people to choose the correct 3G.

He said he has visited for poll campaigns almost all the states where people have different tastes and culture, but “what is common everywhere is the chant in favour of Modi”.

“On the one hand, you have Modi who did not take a single leave in 20 years. On the other, you have Rahul Gandhi who goes on long vacations to places, leaving his mother worried about his whereabouts,” he said in rallies in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur. Shah claimed that Gandhi goes on vacations as soon as the temperature starts soaring during summer.

“This (opposition) alliance had kept the country’s security at stake for their vote bank. For us vote bank is not important. Elections will come and go, but security of the country is the top most priority for us,” he said.