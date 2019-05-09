Latest NewsIndia

Mamata doesn’t accept India’s PM but proud of Pakistan PM ,says PM Narendra Modi

May 9, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address five public meetings on Thursday. In his first rally in Bankura, West Bengal, he criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not being ready to accept him as India’s prime minister but “proudly accepting” Pakistan’s prime minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath claimed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is more concerned about Pakistan than India. “If India is in trouble, he doesn’t think about the people,” he said at an election meeting in Shivpuri town in Madhya Pradesh.

