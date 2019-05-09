MINI John Cooper Works 2019 Edition Launched In India : Price and Features

The Mini John Cooper Works has been launched in India at Rs 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). The hot hatch will be available as a CBU and the deliveries will commence from June 2019. The hatchback gets all the updates that it got in various other markets last year.

While it may look similar to the regular Cooper S, the JCW is not just a sticker job. In fact, it is the most hardcore version of the Mini and boasts of a lot more goodies as well.

For starters, powering the hot hatch is an uprated version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged unit, churning out 231PS and a solid 319Nm of torque. The hatchback can do the 0-100kmph sprint in an impressive 6.1 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission and it also gets an LSD for good measure. The car also gets the same tweaks that it received last year. For example, the new particulate filter integrated in the exhaust system helps the Mini JCW emit less harmful emissions. However, the exhaust still crackles and pops like its Diwali.

As for the way it looks, the hatchback is very similar to the model available abroad with the striking dual-tone paint options, JCW aero bits and badges. The colour options for India include Chilli Red, Electric Blue, Emerald Grey, Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Pepper White, Solaris Orange, Starlight Blue, Thunder Grey, White Silver and exclusive JCW Rebel Green. The hatchback also features the iconic Union Jack tail lamp elements along with 17-inch JCW Track Spoke lightweight alloy wheels. Things feel racy on the inside as well with piano black inserts and JCW-specific sport bucket seats.