‘Muslim youths are being pushed into extremism by CPM’, accuses K.P.Sasikala Teacher

Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K.P.Sasikala Teacher accused that Muslim youths in the state have been pushed into extremism by CPM. The CPM is making propaganda that the Sangh-Parivar will eliminate Muslims in the country. And this fake propaganda forces Muslims to join hands with militant organisations, she said.

If the governments in Kerala who ruled the state from its inception has taken right action against terrorism then no ‘Riyas Abubacker has existed in the state, she added. She was addressing the jana jagratha campaign in Palakkad.

The Muslim community must unite to fight back people who misuse religion. Nobody wants peace-loving Muslims. Everybody wants Muslims who are terrorist. There is no case against those people who are ready to blast. But there are around 1000 cases against those who fight for protecting rituals.

The government which says not to recite Ayappa’s name in Sabarimala, there is no system to say not to teach terrorism, she accused.