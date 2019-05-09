Narendra Modi won’t become PM again, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said he won’t become the prime minister again as people have lost faith in him.

Addressing a poll rally at Morena ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on May 12, Gandhi said Modi can’t face the truth that he has failed to deliver on his promises.

“Let Narendra Modi say anything now, people have lost faith in him. He can no longer face the truth that the promises he made during the 2014 general elections have not been fulfilled,” Gandhi said.

“Modi can’t face the truth that he has delivered nothing, and instead taken away jobs of the poor and youth by his decisions like demonetisation and GST,” he said.

Demonetisation was widely used to convert the black money into white by the most corrupt people in the country, Gandhi said. “All the thieves in the country have converted their black money into white with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Gandhi accused Modi of “never speaking” to the common man, the poor and women in the country.

“Modi went abroad and met several industrialists and was also seen greeting and hugging people, but I will never ever hug Anil Ambani. I will stay with the poor people of this country,” he said.

Earlier, at a rally in Bhind, Gandhi claimed Modi carried out parallel negotiations with France for the Rafale fighter jet deal and insulted martyrs by “committing a theft” in the multi-crore defence contract.

Gandhi said Modi is looking “depressed” these days as he has sensed he is going to lose the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.