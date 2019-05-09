Police confused in registering case; 14-yr-old gives birth after partnering with one-year-younger husband

A 14-year-old girl and her younger husband has now given birth to a new baby and the police assigned in this area is confused as the law does not have provisions for registering such cases. The incident happened in Nepal.

The minimum legal age for marriage in Nepal is 20 years for girls and boys in Nepal.

The child’s 13-year-old father Ramesh Tamang, a class Vth student, fell in love with IVth grader Pabitra Tamang who then quit her studies.

Though the newborn baby is healthy, both of his hands does not have middle fingers according to the news reports from Nepal.

In the Tamang community, a boy, who considers a girl as his wife, can marry her later, according to the report.

Acting Chief at District Health Office Dhading Bishnu Rijal said that lack of nutritious food would hit the health of the newborn as the child would not get enough breastfeeding, the report added.