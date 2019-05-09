Police Postal Ballot Rigging: Crime branch will inquire

The state crime branch will lead the enquiry of the alleged postal ballot rigging in the Kerala police. The state police chief DGP Loknath Behra IPS has given instruction to DGP crime branch regarding this. Disciplinary action against the officers who are responsible will be taken after the FIR is received.

DGP has submitted the detailed report prepared by intelligence wing to the Cheif Electoral Officer. He has approved the report. The state CEO Teekaram Meena has asked to make a detailed investigation on the matter.

The Kerala police association lead by left-leaning policemen allegedly insisted that the policemen who have gone for election duty on the polling day vote through postal ballots. The association asked the policemen to send their postal ballot to a particular address.

The Congress and BJp have raised that the postal ballots were rigged by the left-leaning police association leaders in favour of left candidates.