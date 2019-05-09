Latest News

Professor suspended for forecasting 300 seats for BJP

May 9, 2019, 06:23 am IST
Less than a minute

A professor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain was suspended for predicting the results of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Professor Musalgaonkar of Vikram College, in a post on Facebook on April 28, had predicted 300 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Professor Musalgaonkar’s post violated the model code of conduct imposed in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Professor Musalgaonkar on April 28 wrote a post on Facebook saying ‘the BJP will win 300 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would go beyond 300’. This was in violation of the model code of conduct. Subsequently, he was suspended on May 7,” the university administration said on Wednesday, as reported by news agency IANS.

Professor Musalgaonkar had reportedly deleted his post on April 29. He apologised and said his prediction of the Lok Sabha elections results was based on astrology.

