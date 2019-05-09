Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat for official visit,says Congress

The Congress on Thursday said late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did not use aircraft carrier INS Viraat for vacation but for an official purpose.

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Rajiv Gandhi of using the aircraft carrier and its personnel for vacations with his foreigner in-laws.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Modi was attacking Gandhi as he had no achievements of his government to present before voters.

“Vice Admiral (retired) Vinod Pasricha has told TV channels that this is a lie. Rajivji was on an official visit. It was not a holiday. Facts do not matter to Modi,” he said.

Khera said Modi was the first Prime Minister of the country who was seeking votes on his “failures”.

“What has happened in Pulwama is a monumental failure of the intelligence. However Modiji dared to seek votes over it,” he said.

Issues such as demonetization, unemployment and Rafale aircraft deal were not the part of the debate for Modi, he said.

“Modi may hold Rajiv Gandhi responsible for all this. The government has informed the Supreme Court that documents related to Rafale were stolen. Modi may hold Rajivji responsible for it. Or be it fugitive offenders who flew away with Rs 1 lakh crore,” Khera said.

“Modi may say Rajiv Gandhi asked him to carry out the demonetization exercise.”

Khera said Modi had tried to shift the blame for “his foolish acts” in the last five years to late Prime Ministers Gandhi and also Jawaharlal Nehru.

Last week, Modi had called Gandhi “bhrashtachari No 1”.