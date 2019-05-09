Rajiv Gandhi used warship INS Viraat as ‘personal taxi’ to go on holiday: PM Modi 

Intensifying his attack against Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the former prime minister used warship INS Virat as ‘private taxi’ for holidaying. PM Modi, while addressing a huge gather at iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, also asserted that even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at an island.

“At the time when, INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, it was sent to take Rajiv Gandhi and his family to an island for their holiday. Even his in-laws were onboard INS Virat. Was it not a compromise of national security?” PM Modi said.

The prime minister, who said at that time INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, went on to claim that even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at the island.

“INS Virat was also stationed at the island for 10 days during that time,” he said.