Shocking Revelation: Kira Advani says Alia Bhatt is the reason why Salman Khan has asked her to do this

Kiara Advani says Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt. Kiara revealed this in an episode of Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, read a statement.

“Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood,” Kiara said

Since starting her career in 2014 with the film Fugly, Kiara has appeared in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Lust Stories, Kalank and Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama among others