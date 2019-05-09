SPECIAL STORY; This is that kind of Wedding invitation you could not even imagine in your dreams; Details Inside

This guy who is a Botany Lecturer in Sri Guru Thipperudraswamy College has surprised everyone which his memorable wedding card. The Ballari based botanist Sai Sandeep has found a unique way to invite his guests. The man has used watermelons for his wedding invitations.

Being edible, his wedding card will not be thrown away but will quench the thirst of his guests.

“Many people spend thousands on wedding cards, which usually end in the trash. The watermelon will never go waste as people will consume it. It saves money on printing cards,” says Sandeep. Sandeep further said, “I saw my colleague Thippesh’s wedding card, which was being swept away somewhere. In Hindu weddings, immense importance is given to invitation cards as they are considered auspicious. The wedding cards are printed without compromising on cost with pictures of gods and goddesses on them, thinking that people will treasure them. But, the opposite happens.” he asserts

The son of former railway employee he first went to look for small fruits but since these fruits were small, he thought they would not look appealing.

Sandeep’s idea surprised his parents. “Initially, we thought he was joking. But when he said he is serious about it, we first objected, but got on the same page after hearing his motive,” said his parents, Sai Gopal and Vani Kumar.