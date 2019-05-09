Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty continue to slip down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty continued going down in the seventh straight session from last Thursday.

The BSE Sensex ended its trading at 0.61% lower to 37,558.91. The Sensex slipped around 230 points. The NSE Nifty settled lower by 0.51% to 11,301.80.

The top grossers in the market were Zee, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance and Hero Motocrop, while the major losers were Reliance Industries, BPCL, Coal India, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank.