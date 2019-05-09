Supreme Court to consider Ayodhya case tomorrow

The Supreme Court will consider the Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow. A five-judge of the apex court will consider the case. The mediatory committee appointed by the apex court has handed over it’s findings and opinion to the court.

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya where a 16th Century mosque, said to be built by Mughal emperor Babur, stood. The Hindu activists who razed it in December 1992, believe that it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Earlier a five-bench court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has appointed a three-member mediation committee. The committee is headed by former Supreme court judge F M I Kallifulla. The other members include spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.