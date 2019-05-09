“The Politics After the Election Results Will be Controlled by the Left,” Says Left Leader Muhammad Riyas

CPI(M) and other left parties are struggling for their existence in the upcoming elections, but that has not stopped left leaders from making loud claims. DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas is one enthusiastic leader from the left, and on the floors of a NewsChannel discussion, he made some claims that even the most ardent supporter of left would find over ambitious.

“The aim is to dethrone BJP. BJP will lose about 150 seats from what they got last time. It is the regional parties who make things difficult for BJP at each state, the saffron party will lose about 60 states at Uttar Pradesh. Non-Congress and Non-BJP parties will be coordinated by the Left. We will do it. Only we can do it. The politics after the election result will be controlled by Left” said Riyas.

M.T Ramesh who was BJP’s representative in the NewsChannel mocked Riyas’ claims” Riyas said only the left can coordinate the regional parties. Where will they do it? At Putharikkandam Stadium? CPI(M) is not going to get an MP from any other part of India except a few from Kerala. Who is going to listen to a party with absolutely no influence in other states?” asked M.T Ramesh.