The former England footballer and the ace player David Beckham was disqualified from driving for six months after using his mobile phone while he was driving.

he 44-year-old admitted the offense after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on November 21.

He was given six penalty points on his licence, which disqualifies him.

Beckham accepted he drove at 59 miles (95 kilometres) per hour in a 40 mph zone in London in January 2018.