This Indian Christian who had built a mosque for Muslims is serving Iftar melas for 800 Muslim workers in UAE

An Indian Christian businessman, who built a mosque for Muslim Worker’s in the UAE is serving iftar meals to nearly 800 workers in this month of Ramzan.

Saji cheriyan who is from Ernakulam had built a mosque last year for Muslim workers living in a worker accommodation that he rented out to 53 companies in Fujairah.

Cheriyan, who landed in the UAE in 2003 with just a few hundred dirhams, hosts iftar for about 800 people including workers and other senior employees of various companies at an air-conditioned convention center in the same complex, the Gulf News reported. built the Mariam Umm Esia mosque he saw workers spending their earnings on taking taxis to go to the nearest mosque to offer prayers during the holy month.

Abdul Qayum, a 63-year-old Pakistani bus driver, who had iftar on Wednesday, appreciated Cheriyan’s efforts.

“The world needs people like him. If there are no people like him, the world will end. We are praying for him. Allah will bless him.”