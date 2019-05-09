This is how Police rescued 6 month old baby from kidnappers

The Police wing in Rachakonda in Hyderabad has rescued a 6-month-old boy from two kidnappers. The boy is now handed over to his parents, the accused remains in the Judicial custody by the Pahadishareef police.

The boy son of Soni and Narender went missing from their friend’s house on May 3. The case was filed as a part of the atrocity. During the probe, the police found that one Shaik Ahmed from Nanded had kidnapped the boy. Following his arrest, the boy was traced to Mir Fayaz Ali of Shaheennagar.

The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat explained that the accused Ahmed, a native of Nanded, Maharashtra, had migrated to the city and had been earning his livelihood as an autorickshaw driver. He said that Mahesh had developed friendly relations with Soni’s mother-in-law and had thereafter begun to visit their house occasionally.

“With the intent to sell Soni’s son, he invited the family to spend the night at his place. While the others were asleep, he abducted the boy and sold him to Fayaz for `10,000. Then, he fled to his native place. But we managed to trace and arrest him. The baby was rescued from Fayaz and handed over to his parents on Wednesday,” asserted the commissioner