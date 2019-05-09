Trinamool Congress candidate Nusrat Jahan’s stage collapses during campagning : Watch Video

Trinamool Congress leader and popular Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan had a lucky escape on Wednesday when a stage collapsed after people stormed there to get a selfie with her during a rally of the ruling celebrity candidate in Jhargram in West Bengal. According to NDTV, Jahan had visited the area to campaign for Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha elections candidate Birbaha Soren.

No one got injured in the incident since the stage was not very high. In a video, Jahan, 29, is seen talking to the area lawmaker and several people flock around her, taking selfies, the NDTV report added. As soon as the stage crashed, Jahan took the mic and told the gathering “everyone’s fine, no one is hurt”.

Nusrat was named as the TMC candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district along with fellow actress Mimi Chakraborty, who has been fielded by the party from the Jadavpur constituency.

However, the announcement of their names was followed by a barrage of distasteful comments on social media. Memes, jokes – both crude and witty – comments and the like have flooded Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Video : Ndtv