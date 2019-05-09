Varun Sood’s father has the perfect reply’s to his girlfriend: see photos

Television stars Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood is spending their vacation in the Maldives. They have shared in the social media many pictures. But what caught people’s attention is Varun’s father Vineet Sood’s comment on Divya’s pictures. His responses are epic and by the looks of it is the bond between the family.

Divya even calls Varun’s father ‘papa’. Isn’t that adorable? On her bikini pic, Varun father wrote, “# team Papa is blowing the winds out of the sails. Just check how many ships have sunk. Looking great kiddo.” To this, Divya replied, “hahhah papa everything is sinking here. He finally said as long as they are sailing together, all is all.

Varun and Divya announced their relationship on reality TV show Ace of Space and are going strong ever since. The duo shares a great rapport with each other’s families too. Divya and Varun hang out with their respective siblings as well.