Woman detained for throwing chappal at Navjot Singh Sidhu : Watch Video

A woman was detained for allegedly attempting to throw her footwear at Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during a public meeting.

In a short video of the incident, the woman is seen telling police personnel that she threw the slipper because “Sidhu spoke against Modi”.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has often slammed him publicly referring to him as “chowkidar chor hai”, following the example of party president Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for wrongly attributing his “chowkidar chor hai” remark to the apex court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him.

While he was addressing a media briefing. He, however, had a narrow escape as the shoe did not hit him.

At the time of the incident, the BJP spokesperson was talking about fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal constituency and was criticising Congress for allegedly defaming Hindus.