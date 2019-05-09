Woman tries to eat an octopus alive; what happens next will left your mouth-open; Video

A Chinese woman who attempted to eat a live octopus found herself in an awkward situation when it defended itself using its sticky tentacles. The popular blogger and live streamer, who is known as ‘seaside girl Little Seven’, shared the video of the incident online and it did not take long for the clip to go viral.

In the 50-second viral video, the blogger can be seen holding an octopus while trying to eat it alive. However, in an attempt to protect itself, the sea creature sticks its tentacles around her face. The blogger screams out in pain as she tries to free herself.

However, the battle between the octopus’s tentacles and the girl’s face proved to be somewhat damaging as the girl’s face started to form droplets of blood – which the octopus had managed to draw out with its powerful suction cup-equipped tentacles.