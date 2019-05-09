Your slap is a blessing Didi, but can you slap those friends who looted poor people ; Modi asks Mamata

Modi has made his updated comments in the on-going fight between him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata has said that she wanted to give a tight slap of democracy to the PM Modi. Modi as a counter has asserted that he slap would be a blessing for him and in turn asks whether Banerjee had the guts to slap those who looted poor people in the name of chit funds.

“I am told that Didi said that she wanted to slap Modi. Mamata didi I address you as Didi, so if you slap me it will become a blessing for me and am ready to accept it” he asked.

Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district and also in Purulia on Wednesday, Banerjee said that she felt like giving “one tight slap of democracy” to Modi when he accused her party – Trinamool Congress – of being extortionists.

The talks of stones and slaps for me… I am used to abusive language and have inculcated the power to digest all the slangs present in dictionaries around the world. But didi is now in a frenzied condition. Didi is even insulting the Constitution,” Modi said in Bankura earlier in the day Modi added.