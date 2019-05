In Afganistan, 15 security personnel have been killed in an attack by the Taliban on two security outposts in western Badghis province. Another 11 soldiers were hurt in the onslaught on Friday.

The Taliban overran the two outposts in Bala Murghab district.

The Taliban have inflicted staggering casualties on Afghanistan’s security forces in relentless attacks over the past year, even as the insurgents are talking peace with the United States.