South-Indian actress and Congress Social Media Cell chief Divya Spandana has come forward criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to enter INS Sumitra, a warship of Indian navy.

She on her social media handle shared a message and photo and asked whether it is right for Prime minister to take a Candian citizen with him to a warship. The former MP from Mandya, Karnataka raised her criticism on Twitter.

She wrote on Twitter with photos of Akshay Kumar with Narendra Modi on INS Sumitra, ” you took a Canadian citizen @akshaykumar with you on-board INS Sumitra. #SabseBadaJhootaModi Here’s the link to the article, most of us have not forgotten this controversy”.

Akshay Kumar has stirred controversy by not voting in the general election. He cannot vote in India as he has Canadian citizenship. Akshay Kumar the national award-winning actor has risen into fame by acting in films which arouse nationalist sentiments. The Bollywood actor recently held a non-political conversation with Prime Minister.

Spandana’s reaction comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” when he was the PM.

Addressing his first poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections, PM Modi said, “Who has been treating the forces as personal property? …have you ever heard that a family goes for holiday on a warship? This has happened in our country. The ‘naamdar’ family used INS Viraat as its personal property. They insulted it.”