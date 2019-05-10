‘After Sabarimala now they are trying to utilize Pooram’: Minister Kadakampally Surendran criticizes BJP in Thechikottkavu Ramachandran issue

Dewasom minister Kadakampally Surendran welcomed the Kerala High Court’s verdict that the court will not interfere in the issue of ban on elephant Thechikottkavu Ramachandran.

He also slammed the BJP leaders n their statement that the government is trying to block Thrissur Pooram. He accused that BJP is trying to exploit the Thrissur Pooram politically.

The state has sen the political agenda and political exploitation and tactics of BJP in Sabarimala issue. After Sabarimala now they are trying to utilize Pooram. Nothing to say more about BJP’s criticism. The people of Kerala are watching all these, he said.

He said that the government has sought the legal opinion of the Advocate General on the issue of Thechikottkavu Ramachandran. And it is said that the elephant should be allowed to participate inPooram. The legal opinion has been handed over to district collector, the minister added.