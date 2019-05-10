Former Pak army soldier arrested along border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday arrested a former soldier of the Pakistan Army along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

The alert troops of the BSF observed some movement along IB near a forward area and nabbed a person moving under suspicious circumstances, they said.

During preliminary investigation, he was identified as Mohmmad Afzal of Shakergarh district of Pakistan.

The security personnel recovered two mobile phones and a data card from him, they said.

He has been handed over to police for further interrogation, they said, adding that he is likely to be sent to the join interrogation centre.

Afzal told the interrogators that he left the Pakistan Army after serving for about nine years, officials said.

He is reported to have worked with the Special Service Group of the Pakistan Army. The police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind his crossing the International Border, officials added.