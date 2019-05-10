Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Says CPI(M) is Joining Hands With BJP at West Bengal, Warns Against It

In many districts in West Bengal, CPI(M) supporters, have joined hands with BJP and are marching alongside BJP candidates with saffron flags, chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has warned the people of West Bengal against this and said:, “There is no use in leaping from a TMC frying pan into the BJP’s fireplace.” He was talking to a CPI(M) mouthpiece.

“In some places, the danger(BJP) is already present. Our task is to bring back the people from this self-destruct mode.”

Bhattacharjee said in the Lok Sabha elections, the principal opponent is the BJP, rather than Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC). He lashed out at both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “bolstering communal feelings in secular West Bengal”.

“The chowkidar of opportunist capitalists should be ousted at all costs,” he said.

Bhattacharjee is not part of active politics anymore due to some respiratory illness and poor eyesight.