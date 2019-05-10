Latest NewsIndia

Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Arvind Kejriwal,two other AAP leaders

May 10, 2019, 08:28 am IST
Gautam Gambhir, who is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, has sent a defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party leader Atishi, hours after she held a press conference on Thursday alleging that the cricketer-turned-politician had distributed a pamphlet containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against her in the constituency.

In the notice, Gambhir has demanded an unconditional apology from the AAP leaders and asked them to also withdraw their allegations against him.

The row began earlier on Thursday after Atishi broke down while reading a pamphlet containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against her, which she alleged was distributed in the constituency by Gambhir, her rival.

Later, Gambhir in a series of tweets slammed Kejriwal and accused him of outraging a woman’s modesty. He further challenged Kejriwal and Atishi by saying he would withdraw from the Lok Sabha contest if the charge was proved against him.

