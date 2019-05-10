Government should withdraw Bharat Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi,says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that keeping in view the findings of the Nanavati Commission, the government should withdraw Bharat Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi.

The Nanavati Commission found out that instructions to kill Sikhs after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi came from her successor Rajiv Gandhi’s office, a statement from Sirsa read.

“Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31 but no violence took place that day and very next day on November 1. But after Rajiv Gandhi took oath as Prime Minister he ordered his loyal workers Sajjan Kumar, H.K.L. Bhagat, Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath and others to avenge the killing of his mother,” Sirsa said.