INS Viraat Controversy: Navy Veterans Supports P.M Modi, Says Rajiv Gandhi Used Naval Resources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had claimed that the former prime minister used warship INS Viraat as ‘private taxi’ for holidaying. PM Modi, while addressing a huge gather at iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, also asserted that even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at an island.

Now Former Navy Commander VK Jaitly (retired) tweeted to state that the Gandhi family had extensively used naval resources during their holidays.

“Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi used INS Viraat for travel to celebrate their holidays at Bangaram island. Indian Navy resources were used extensively. I am a witness. I was posted on INS Viraat that time,” tweeted Jaitly.

“We were helpless because we could not speak or raise objections. They would have booked us for mutiny,” Another former Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Harinder Sikka told a national media.

“Prime Minister in INS Viraat is ok but his wife was a foreign national and sensitive information was at stake. No one, even Navy officers, was not allowed inside but here they were holidaying. I raised the issue before the Commanding Officer and I was asked to shut up. He is the Prime Minister. Even if you use a pin from a Navy ship, it has to be docketed.” Sikka added.