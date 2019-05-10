Latest NewsIndia

INS Viraat Controversy: Navy Veterans Supports P.M Modi, Says Rajiv Gandhi Used Naval Resources

May 10, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had claimed that the former prime minister used warship INS Viraat as ‘private taxi’ for holidaying. PM Modi, while addressing a huge gather at iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, also asserted that even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at an island.

Now Former Navy Commander VK Jaitly (retired) tweeted to state that the Gandhi family had extensively used naval resources during their holidays.

“Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi used INS Viraat for travel to celebrate their holidays at Bangaram island. Indian Navy resources were used extensively. I am a witness. I was posted on INS Viraat that time,” tweeted Jaitly.

“We were helpless because we could not speak or raise objections. They would have booked us for mutiny,” Another former Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Harinder Sikka told a national media.

“Prime Minister in INS Viraat is ok but his wife was a foreign national and sensitive information was at stake. No one, even Navy officers, was not allowed inside but here they were holidaying. I raised the issue before the Commanding Officer and I was asked to shut up. He is the Prime Minister. Even if you use a pin from a Navy ship, it has to be docketed.” Sikka added.

Tags

Related Articles

Crime Branch arrested five for smuggled worth Rs 2 crore gold

Jul 26, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

Trupti Desai says Kerala Police has Promised all Security if she comes secretly to Sabarimala.

Dec 22, 2018, 01:37 pm IST
shami and hasin jahan

Hasin Jahan again filed complaints against Mohammed Shami

Apr 10, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

Special Olympics World Games: India won 188 medals

Mar 19, 2019, 07:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close