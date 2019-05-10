IPL 2019 2 Qualifier: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals to reach final

In the second qualifier match in Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals to reach final. The Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at Visakhapatnam.

Chasing a target of 148, openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson set the platform with an 81-run stand. The match ended when DJ Bravo hit the winning runs with 1 over to spare.

After winning the toss, the Chennai chose to bowl. Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh keep the run rate low. Their 12 overs cost only 78 runs and brought five wickets.

And chasing 147 to win, they had their opening partnership come good as Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson both hit the fifties to turn an iffy chase into a cakewalk in the end.

In the finals of IPL Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians.

Score Board:

Chennai Super Kings – 151 for 4 (Watson 50, du Plessis 50)

Delhi Captals – 147 for 9 (Pant 38, Bravo 2-19)