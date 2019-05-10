Mehbooba Mufti is Angry With Twitter and Here is Why

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has taken the micro-blogging website Twitter for some serious criticism. The reason for anger is the verified account of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur. She felt a terror accused should not have had a verified account.

“Sadhvi Pragya has a verified twitter account thanks to @TwitterIndia. Ridiculous that a terror accused is given a platform to sow seeds of hatred. Thank god Godse’s isn’t alive anymore,” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted. Along with the post, Mufti shared a screenshot of Pragya Thakur’s Twitter account with a blue tick, which signifies that the profile is verified.

Pragya Singh, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and currently out on bail, is contesting against Congress’s Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Mufti had tweeted about Thakur before as well:

“Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys, terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise, all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent.” she wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave Pragya Thakur a clean chit over Congress’s allegations on her of violating the 72-hour campaign ban imposed by it.