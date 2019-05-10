Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’ to be made on a budget of Rs 25 crores

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s new film ‘Big Brother’ directed by Siddique is made on a budget of Rs 25 crores with a big star cast. Director Siddique is producing the movie with his friends Shaji and Manu under the banner of S Talkies. The film marks the rejoining of the actor and director after ‘Ladies and Gentleman’.

Big Brother’s story is set in Banglore and Mangalore. The film has Mohanlal, Anoop Menon and ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid as siblings. Mohanlal character is named as Sachidannandan.

The movie also has three female leads. Popular South Indian actress Regina Cassandra has been signed as the main heroine. She is reportedly paired with Mohanlal in the movie. ‘Pichaikkaran’ fame Satna Titus and a newcomer will be seen as the other two female leads.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Tini Tom, Siddique, Janardhanan, Chemban Vinod Jose are part of the supporting cast. The movie will have cinematography handled by Jithu Damodar and music by Deepak Dev.

The film will have 90 days of shooting. The shoot will be commencing by the last week of June and Mohanlal will be joining the team in July. The makers have planned to wrap up the entire shoot in a single schedule and release it in October.