Policemen Who Were on Duty at Sabarimala to Get Special Allowance From Government

Kerala Government had come under some serious criticism for the way they handled the Supreme court verdict on Sabarimala. Many policemen were used by the police around the hill temple to ensure that the S.C verdict is implemented.

Now, the Government is all set to reward the officers with a special allowance of Rs 1000 for their duty at Sabarimala. Loknath Behera, head of police department in Kerala has released an order regarding this. All those police officers who did continuous 15 days of duty at Sabarimala are eligible for the allowance.

Meanwhile,the devotees who did not like the police action at Sabarimala are asking if the reward is for the prohibitory order and for help breaking the rituals and customs.