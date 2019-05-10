‘Ready to return if Supreme Court assures protection from arrest till conviction’ : Zakir Naik

Fugitive Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has said that he is ready to return to the country if the Supreme Court of India gives an assurance that he would not be arrested till his conviction. Naik, who is currently living in Malaysia, fled from India in 2016. Controversial Islamic preacher has been given permanent resident status by the Malaysian government.

Speaking to The Week magazine, Naik said he has faith in the Indian judicial system, but it was better before than its now. “Before the BJP government came, you could speak against the government, and at least 80 per cent of the times you would get justice. Today, the chances are 10-20 per cent,” he said.

“Moreover, if we see the history, more than 90 per cent Muslims who faced terror charges have been let free after 10-15 years. So if I look at an average, I will be behind bars for about 10 years, and my entire mission would get disrupted. Why should I be a fool,” he said.

He added that NIA (National Investigation Agency) can question him in Malaysia, if they want. Naik, the founder of Peace Tv, is wanted by India for allegedly inciting youths with his hate speeches. He is also being probed for terror and money laundering charges by the NIA.

On May 3, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge-sheet against Naik, accusing him of delivering “incriminating” speeches during the conferences organised by his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) in Mumbai during 2007 and 2011. The ED had also confiscated his properties worth Rs 50.46 crores.