This temple uses KSRTC bus decorated as elephant for festival procession

May 10, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
The controversy on the ban on Thechikkottukkavu Ramachandran from participating in Thrissur Pooram has been heating up in Kerala. As the debates and discussion are held on different media about using elephants in temple processions.

But a temple has shown an ideal way to celebrate festivals without exploiting elephants. Kottarakara Ganapathy temple, the renowned temple has made a model for others to copy. The temple authorities have used a KSRTC bus decorated as an elephant for the festival procession.

