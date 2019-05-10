‘Treated like a monkey in zoo’: Christian Michel claims to have lost 16 kg in Tihar jail

Christian Michel, alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, has accused jail officials of serving him boiled food which he said had made him lose 16 kg.

Alleging that he was being ‘treated like a monkey in a zoo’, Michel said he had asked for European breakfast but was declined.

Michel also complained of inmates defecating in the open in the prison and asking him to do so too, reported IANS. Following these allegations, a Delhi court has summoned Tihar Jail authorities.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar summoned the jail authorities to appear in the court on Friday.

Earlier, Christian Michel’s plea seeking a 7-day interim bail to celebrate Easter with family was rejected by the court.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar had refused to grant the relief to Michel saying there are serious allegations against him of grave economic offence.

“As per Enforcement Directorate, investigation on certain crucial aspects is still going on and the accused has a close link to many influential persons and accused may tamper with evidence and may abscond. Thus, considering the overall facts and circumstances, I do not find new ground for admitting the accused to interim bail. The application is dismissed,” the judge said.

The court also noted the submission of the counsel appearing for Michel who told the court that there is no medical emergency and he is seeking interim bail for general medical check-up of accused.

“There is dispensary inside the jail which takes care of the medical condition of the inmates and they are referred to different hospitals by jail authorities as and when required. It is also noted that the jail authorities are admittedly allowing an accused legal interview with his lawyers, as per jail rules,” the court noted.