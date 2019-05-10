“Who is Likely to Win an Oscar From Mollywood” Listen to What Veteran Director T.K Rajeev Kumar Says

Veteran Mollywood director T.K Rajeev Kumar, in an interview given to a private channel, said that

“If ever someone is going to get an Oscar from Mollywood, it is going to be Lijo Jose Pellisery”.

Rajeev Kumar is known for his out of the box thinking and novel films and his words carry a lot of weight.

Lijo too is known for his different films and has a long list of success to his credit. His films vary so much in its narrative and style and he is a recipient of the Best Director Award at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards and the Silver Peacock for the best director at the 49th International Film Festival of India, both for his film Ee.Ma.Yau.

Some of the other popular films of Lijo are Amen, Double Barrel, Nayakan, Angamaly Diaries, etc. He is currently working on a film called ‘Jellikettu’.