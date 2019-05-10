Latest NewsEntertainment

“Who is Likely to Win an Oscar From Mollywood” Listen to What Veteran Director T.K Rajeev Kumar Says

May 10, 2019, 09:55 am IST
Less than a minute
rajeev
T.K Rajeev Kumar

Veteran Mollywood director T.K Rajeev Kumar, in an interview given to a private channel, said that

“If ever someone is going to get an Oscar from Mollywood, it is going to be Lijo Jose Pellisery”.

Rajeev Kumar is known for his out of the box thinking and novel films and his words carry a lot of weight.

lijo is working on his next 'Jellikettu'

Lijo too is known for his different films and has a long list of success to his credit. His films vary so much in its narrative and style and he is a recipient of the Best Director Award at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards and the Silver Peacock for the best director at the 49th International Film Festival of India, both for his film Ee.Ma.Yau.

Some of the other popular films of Lijo are Amen, Double Barrel, Nayakan, Angamaly Diaries, etc. He is currently working on a film called ‘Jellikettu’.

Tags

Related Articles

Survey

Karnataka Election 2018 : Latest Opinion Survey Results out

Apr 23, 2018, 09:58 pm IST

New Rs 100 note : Here’s how to check whether the note is Real or Fake

Nov 19, 2018, 06:51 pm IST

Know All About the Free Parking Hours in UAE During the time of Ramadan

May 5, 2019, 06:59 am IST
Duo-of-Chocolate-and-Strawberry

How to make Duo of Chocolate and Strawberry

Nov 30, 2018, 02:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close