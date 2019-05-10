Latest NewsIndia

Zakir Naik accuses Enforcement Directorate of lying over his assets

May 10, 2019, 02:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Zakir Naik on Friday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleging that though he had no earnings he had transferred Rs 46 crore in a six-year period.

In a detailed statement, Naik said: “Why is the ED lying? When everyone – including all the government agencies – know that I have multiple businesses and revenue streams and my earnings have always reflected in the tax returns I have filed, why is ED lying about it?”

He sought to know “whether the pressure” is so huge that they (ED) had to resort to lies to achieve the goal set out by “their political bosses”.

Naik’s rejoinder came two days after the ED filed a chargesheet before the Special PMLA Court`s Special Judge M.S. Azmi, accusing him of money-laundering.

Tags

Related Articles

Ramesh Chennithala Predicts a ‘Modi-Free’ India

Dec 11, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh

Jan 20, 2018, 07:08 pm IST
Ex girlfriends of Salman

Ex-Girlfriends Of Salman Khan Other Than Aishwarya Rai Are Still Single – Will He Ever Marry?

Apr 23, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

SPECIAL STORY; This 79-year-old women lived her whole life without electricity

May 8, 2019, 02:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close