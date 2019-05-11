Latest NewsIndia

14 people killed in bus – jeep collision

May 11, 2019, 11:08 pm IST
Round 14 people were killed in a road accident inAndhra Pradesh. The accident took place when a speeding private bus collided with a vehicle in which the victims were travelling. Six passengers in the ill-fated vehicle sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

The accident took place in Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Veldurthi in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The bus, on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, collided with the vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The victims, all related to each other, were identified as villagers of Ramavaram in Gadwal district of neighbouring Telangana state. They were returning home after attending a marriage. Some passengers in the bus received minor injuries.

